Omar Abdullah rules out government formation with BJP

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

National Conference (NC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah ruled out reports about his party forming the government in the State with right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a Tweet, Omar wrote, "I understand some old news videos from 2014 are doing the rounds trying to suggest that NC is going to support a BJP lead Govt in J&K. Let me make it very clear - this is not happening. This will not happen. This is some psy-ops plan designed to unsettle the NC cadre."

"Ordinarily I wouldn’t bother with such stuff but it seems the videos are being used to unsettle/scare some of my grassroot level workers & so I’d rather nip this mischievous piece of fake news of NC supporting a BJP CM in the bud right here & now," he wrote on Twitter.

 

