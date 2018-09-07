Omar Abdullah questions transferring of DGP

Yawar HussainSrinagar
National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday questioned the changing of former Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid, asserting that there was no hurry to replace him.
"Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG won’t know if he’s going to stay & others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is good for Jammu Kashmir police," Omar wrote on Twitter.