Omar Abdullah questions transferring of DGP

Published at September 07, 2018 09:38 AM 0Comment(s)3537views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday questioned the changing of former Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid, asserting that there was no hurry to replace him.

"Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG won’t know if he’s going to stay & others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is good for Jammu Kashmir police," Omar wrote on Twitter. 

In another tweet, Omar added, "There was no hurry to replace SP Vaid. He should have been changed only when a permanent arrangement had been worked out. Jammu Kashmir police has enough problems without having to deal with the confusion of leadership."
The State government on late Thursday evening transferred Vaid as Transport Commissioner and allotted temporary charge of Director General of Jammu Kashmir Police to Dilbagh Singh the incumbent DG Prisons.
 
