Omar Abdullah, others condemn killing of BJP leader, his brother

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 2:
National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah, expressed grief over the killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar.
As per a statement, while offering condolences with the bereaved family and their colleagues, NC vice president prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls.
Party General Secretary, Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and other party functionaries also expressed grief over the killings and offered condolences with the bereaved families.
Meanwhile, MLA Mendhar Javed Rana on Friday expressed concern over the killing of BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar, terming it an attempt to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Jammu division.
In a statement, MLA Javed Rana said that the killing of BJP’s state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar is unacceptable in a civilized society.
“Political leaders must be provided proper security cover so that such incidents should not happen in future. The killings have also exposed the security apparatus which was unable to prevent the brutal killings in Kishtwar,” said Rana.
The MLA Mendhar appealed that the communal harmony should be maintained at any cost in Jammu division and the administration should also keep watch on the trouble makers.
He appealed the DGP Dilbagh Singh to solve the killing within a stipulated time so that the accused can be put behind the bar.
Prominent Muslim Body in Jammu, Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) also condemned killings and offered a condolences to the bereaved family members.
As per a statement, JMF expressed concern over the killing apprehending anti-social elements who wants to create divide between two communities in Jammu division.
"The killing his highly condemnable and Governor should order a probe conducted by a central agency so that truth can come out and curlpits be brought to book," said Chairman, JMF, Shuja Zaffar and JMF president, Qazi Imran in the joint statement.
They said that it was the security lapse on the part of the agencies who failed to protest the promiment leader in Kishtwar.
"The killers must be put behind the bars. The incident has not only taken innocent lives but has caused serious threat to peace and communal harmonay in the region," said the JMF leaders while chairing executive body meet.
They appealed the people to maintain communal harmony and let the security agencies track down the killers.
During discussion, the JMF members apprehended that it might be an attempt to create scare among the candidates who want to contest in scheduled Panchayat polls in Jammu region.
"The incident is not a good sign. The security agencies must ensure safety and security of the contesting candidates and keep track on those who are bent upon creating disturbance," said JMF, president, Qazi Imran.