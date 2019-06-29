Old anti-tank mine recovered in Samba

June 29, 2019 | Agencies

An old anti-tank mine has been recovered in Basanter river bed in Samba after which bomb squad of forces were rushed to the spot.



Official sources told a local news agency that an anti-tank mine was found lying near river in Basanter area falling under the jurisdiction of Samba police station.



SSP Samba Dr. Koshal Sharma said the mine is rusted and old and will soon be destroyed.

(KNO, Representational Pic)