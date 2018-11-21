OIC Secretary General reiterates full support to the Kashmir struggle

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Secretary General Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousaf Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen has reiterated OIC’s full support to the Kashmir struggle, a media report said.
Dr. Yousaf said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has been one of the most important preoccupations of OIC over last three decades.
He also condemned human rights violations in Kashmir during a seminar and photo exhibition on Kashmir which was jointly organised by Pakistan Consulate Jeddah and the OIC at the OIC Secretariat on Monday.
The OIC Secretary General, who presided over the seminar, called on the Government of India to stop using force against the Kashmiri people, reported Saudi Gazette.
“The OIC is closely following the developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Al-Othaimeen added, stressing that the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) is monitoring the gross violations of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir,” a statement on OIC website reads.
The OIC chief said that lasting peace in south-east Asia can only be achieved through settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions.
Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan said that “Kashmir Black Day” event was organized to mark the “illegal entry of Indian force’ into Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.
Khan thanked the OIC, Saudi Arabia and the member states and the international community for supporting the cause of Kashmir struggle, the report said.
Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir, said. Members of the Kashmir Committee Jeddah presented a resolution to the OIC Secretary General, calling to redouble its efforts for resolution of Kashmir issue.
(Picture source: OIC website)