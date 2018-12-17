About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

OIC General Secretariat condemns Pulwama killings

Published at December 17, 2018


RK Web News

Srinagar

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a statement on Sunday condemned the civilian killings of Pulwama by ‘Indian forces’ in incidents of “direct shooting at demonstrators” on Saturday   

The OIC General Secretariat has condemned the act and has called upon the international community “to play its role in order to reach a just and lasting solution to the conflict in Kashmir, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions adopted by the OIC and the UN Security Council, and fulfill the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

The General Secretariat expressed condolences to the families of the innocent victims who lost their lives Saturday during “Indian forces” firing.

