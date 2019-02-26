OIC calls emergency meet of Kashmir contact group today

Srinagar:
The Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of its Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Following a request from Pakistan, the meeting of the contact group will be held at the level of permanent representatives.
"On the request of Islamic Republic of Pakistan a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir ... will be held at the OIC General Secretariat" on Tuesday at 11am,” reported Dawn.
A notice marked "urgent" has been sent to members of the contact group by the OIC secretariat in Jeddah, the report said.
The contact group meeting will precede the 46th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for March 1-2 in Abu Dhabi.
Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been invited to address the inaugural plenary of the OIC foreign ministers meeting, accruing to the report.
The foreign ministers of India and Pakistan could also come face to face in Abu Dhabi on March 1.
The OIC describes itself as “the collective voice of the Muslim world”, and its stated objective is “to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world”. The group has accused New Delhi of human rights violations in Kashmir.
The invitation to India to the OIC meeting coincides with the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan and India. The Crown Prince had advocated a peaceful resolution to the differences between the two countries, including their current standoff following the Pulwama attack.
SSB extends last date for online applications for several NMC, FSL posts
JAMMU: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for 1235 posts of five New Medical Colleges and 20 posts of Forensic Science Laboratory of the Home Department.
According to Malik Suhail, PRO, JKSSB, the last date for submission of online application forms for all these posts shall be now 14 March 2019 instead of 27 February 2019. He said the online application forms can be submitted on JKSSB portal www.ssbjk.in.
Pertinently, JKSSB had issued six advertisements inviting online applications for 1235 posts of 5 new Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Doda, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kathua and 20 posts of Forensic Science Laboratory of the Home Department. The filling of online application forms had commenced from 4th of February, 2019 and the last date for submission of online application forms was 27 February 2019. However, according to JKSSB spokesman, other terms and conditions, notified in these advertisements shall remain unchanged.