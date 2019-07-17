OGW numbers 10 times higher than militants in state

July 17, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The number of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) was nearly ten times higher than the militants in the state, reveals the 2018 data compiled by State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB).

The figures collected for the last year reveal that each militant has a support of 1 to 21 OWGs in Kashmir valley while Jammu and Samba districts in Jammu division and Kargil and Leh districts in Ladakh division are only areas with zero presence of militants and OGWs.

An OGW is an unarmed person who often provides logistic and other support to militants. The OGWs also help militants plan and execute their activities, said an official.

There were 2430 OGWs and 257 militants active in 25 police districts in the conflict-ridden state, reveals the data. The government forces killed 233 militant while 52 were arrested last year, according to SCRB figures.

A security official said that OGWs are “always on the radar of forces and most of them are held before they choose to become actual militants.”

A large number of OGWs were arrested from various parts of the valley for their involvement in providing support to militants and complicity in various militancy related cases in past several years, he said. Here is the presence of OGWs in different areas

South Kashmir

The South Kashmir, which is spread over four districts, is seen as highly volatile due to presence of local militants and is considered to be the hotbed of militancy.

In Kulgam district, there were 317 OGWs active with 29 militants—some 10 OGWs for each militant—in the district last year.

Similarly, in Shopian where highest 39 militants were active, it had 136 OGWs which shows each militant had support of three OGWs while Anantnag district had 130 OGWs with 23 militants: some five OGW for the support of each militant.

Pulwama district had 92 OGWs for 36 militants while the nearby Awantipora district had 71 OGWs for 25 militants, which is an average of 2 OGWs for each militant in the twin areas.

North Kashmir

This region is seen as relatively peaceful area compared to south Kashmir, but also acts as a route for infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Handwara area in the region had highest presence 496 OGWs for 23 active militants, which means each militant had 21 OGWs for his support in the area while Kupwara district had 32 OGWs for nine militants, some three OGWs for each militant.

In Baramulla, there were 26 OGWs active for three militants, which means three OGWs for each militant, while there were 15 OGWs active for 30 militants in Sopore and Bandipora district had 104 OGWs for 11 militants, which is each militant had support from nine OGWs.

Central Kashmir

In the central part of Kashmir, only Ganderbal district had no active militant while it had 38 active OGWs. In summer capital Srinagar, there were 112 OGWs with 11 militants active, i:e 10 OGWs for each militant while Budgam had 89 OGWs for four militants.

Jammu and Ladakh

There were no active OGWs or militants in Jammu, Samba, Kargil and Leh districts. The data reveals that except for Rajouri district where five militants were active last year, other districts—Poonch, Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtiwar—had no militant active. However, OGWs were active in all these areas last year.

As per figures, 119 OGW were active in Poonch, 80 in Rajouri, 182 in Reasi, which is highest in any district in the region, 39 in Kathua, 21 in Udhampur, 122 in Doda, 74 in Ramban and 135 in Kishtwar.

The presence of OGWs prompted the state police to reactivate Special Operation Group (SoG), its anti-militancy group, to track down militants and OGWs operating in hills of Kishtwar district in June this year.

The revival of SOG followed after a brief gunfight between Police and militants in Appan near Nowapachi area in the district on 31 May. Two SPOs were injured in the gunfight which occurred after seven years in the district.