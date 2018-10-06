OGW escapes from Sopore police station

Noor ul HaqSopore:
An over ground worker (OGW)— arrested four days ago in Sopore outskirts on Friday escaped from police station Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Eyewitnesses said that the OGW namely Mehraj Ud Din Khan alias Marouf of New Colony Sopore escaped from highly fortified Sopore police station on Friday afternoon.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that a youth serving detention for working with various militant outfits escaped from the police station on Friday. He said that investigation has been initiated in this case.
“Mehraj was arrested four days ago by the police during a naka. Initial reports suggest negligence of police. The OGW escaped through the rare gate of police station,” SSP Sopore said.
Later on, a manhunt was launched by joint teams of government forces in the area to trace out the fleeing OGW.
Earlier, in a similar incident Abdul Majeed Mir, an OGW of Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit serving judicial detention escaped from police station Bomai in June 2018. Majeed, according to police joined Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit after escaping from the police station.
Mir was killed along with his another associate last week in an encounter with government forces in Tujjar village of Sopore.