‘OGW’ escapes from police custody

Rising Kashmir NewsSopore
An ‘Over Ground Worker’ of militants arrested four days ago on Sopore outskirts escaped from police station in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.
Mehraj Ud Din Khan alias Marouf of New Colony Sopore who was held in a police station in Sopore escaped from police custody on Friday.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that an investigation has been initiated in the case.
“Mehraj was arrested four days ago by the police. Initial reports suggest negligence of police. The OGW was working for various militant outfits and today escaped through the rear gate of police station. However a manhunt has been launched to trace out the OGW,” SSP Sopore said.