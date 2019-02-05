OGW arrested in Baramulla: Police

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an over ground worker (OGW) of militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad in Daulatpora, Kreeri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
A police spokesperson in Baramulla said that Police with the assistance of Army and CRPF laid a joint random naka at Daulatpora, Kreeri on Sunday and arrested one person from the spot. “We have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession,” the spokesperson said.
"During a naka laid by joint teams of government forces, Hazaif Ahmed Bhat son of Mohd Shafi Bhat, a resident of Saloosa Kreeri was arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that Hazaif has been an active conduit of proscribed Pakistani militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad operating in Sopore and Baramulla areas," he4 said.
Baramulla police said that one hand grenade and other incriminating material was recovered from the Jaish OGW. "A case under FIR No. 78/2018 u/s 18, 19 UA(P)Act, 3/4 Exp.Sub. Act was registered at police station Kreeri and further investigation into the matter has been taken up," they said.