OGW arrested in Baramulla: Police

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Jammu Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended an over ground worker (OGW) of militant outfit Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) in Baramulla outskirts.
A police official said that on a specific information AGH militant identified as Irfan Ahmad Ganaie son of Muhammad Ramzan Ganaie, a resident of Hajam Mohalla, Rathsuna Tral was apprehended in Sheeri Baramulla.
Baramulla police said that the over ground militant was on its way to Uri area to undertake some action.
“Multiple Naka points/Motor Vehicle Checking Points (MVCPs) were established by Police and Security Forces in the area and the individual was apprehended carrying a live Hand Grenade in Sheeri area on Baramulla-Uri road. His mobile phone was also seized,” a statement from Baramulla police said.
Police said that preliminary investigation into the matter reveals his affiliation is with militant outfit Gazwat-ul-Hind and in conspiracy with other militants of the outfit he was planning to carry out militant actions in the Uri area.
A case FIR No 39/2018 under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in Police Station Sheeri. Further investigation into the matter is going on.