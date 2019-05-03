Officials told to enforce 'No Horn Zones’ near hospitals, schools, courts

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To avoid inconvenience to the general public, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today stressed all concerned officers to enforce ‘’No Horn Zones’’ near hospitals, educational institutions and courts immediately.

“Any person found violating the orders shall be dealt strictly as per the law,” he said.

He asked concerned officers to ensure the installation of maximum number of sign boards in this regard near hospitals, educational institutions and courts for the convenience of drivers.