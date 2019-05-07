Officials inspect Srinagar markets

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Food Safety authorities in Srinagar Monday held market inspections at several places in the city.

The official spokesperson said some of the areas where inspections were held included Parimpora, SR Gunj, Soura, and Gadi Kocha.

The inspections specifically focused on food items whose consumption increases during the month of Ramadan.

The inspections were held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

It was said the inspections will continue throughout the month of the Ramadan with those dealing in food items strictly instructed to adhere to lawful norms thereof.



