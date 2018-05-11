About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Official says terror attack on march in Moscow foiled

Published at May 11, 2018 05:38 PM 0Comment(s)1227views


Official says terror attack on march in Moscow foiled

Agencies

Moscow

A top Russian diplomat says Russian intelligence foiled a terror attack on this week’s massive Victory Day memorial march in Moscow.

About 1 million marched through central Moscow on Wednesday in the annual Immortal Regiment rally, carrying pictures of family members killed in World War II. President Vladimir Putin and visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined the march on May 9, the day when Russia marks the end of the war.

Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with the Tass news agency on Friday that several terror groups in western Siberia had stockpiled weapons for the attack.

Russia’s top intelligence agency last month reported the arrests in a Siberian oil town of men suspected to have links to the Islamic State group.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top