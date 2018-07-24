About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Official panel to look into financial matters of PDD, JKSPDC

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 23:

 Government Monday accorded sanction to the constitution of an informal group comprising of Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department and Commissioner/Secretary, Power Development Department to look into the financial matters of Power Development Department (PDD) and J&K State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC).
The group shall examine the financial position of both PDD and JKSPDCand come with suggestions to clean up to the balance sheet and accounts in these organizations so that the power sector in the state can function in a sustainable manner.

