Official panel to identify new tourism projects: Admin

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 18:
The Governor’s Administration on Tuesday ordered constitution of an official panel for screening of available projects and identification of new projects in tourism sector to be implemented under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the committee shall be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department.
The members of the Committee includeAdministrative Secretary Forest, Environment & Ecology Department, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department and Director Tourism, Jammu/Kashmir.
The Committee shall complete the exercise of screening and identification of projects by the end of this month.
Pertinently, Rs 2000 crore have been earmarked in Rs 80000 crore PMDP for development of new tourist circuits and tourism infrastructure in the State over a period of 5 years.