Official panel to examine selection process of mining company

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 16:
The Governor's administration today accorded sanction to the constitution of an official panel which will examine the process followed for the selection of M/S Mineworks Pvt Ltd, New Delhi for exploration and exploitation of Sapphire Mines in Joint Venture with J&K Minerals Ltd.
The official panel— 'Group of Officers'— will also examine relevant mining laws and rules as well.
According to the order issued by GAD, the 'Group of Officers' will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Home Department. Its members are Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs.
The Group of Officers, based on critical assessment shall make recommendations to move forward on the project and submit its recommendations within 15 days.