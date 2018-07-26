Official Apathy: Municipal Committee dumps waste on bank of Ferozpur Nallah

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, July 26:
Ferozpur Nallah in Magam town of Budgam district is facing a serious threat as local Municipal Committee (MC) dumps waste on its banks.
The residents allege that the authorities instead of identifying a landfill site outside the town dump all the waste on the banks of Ferozpur Nallah.
They said, all the waste, which is being dumped by local Municipal Committee is posing danger to both people’s health and environmental.
The residents said the waste goes into the running water which is being used for washing, bathing and even drinking purpose by more than a dozen villages.
"People also have skin allergy here and I am sure it is because of the waste which pollutes the water," said a local.
Fresh water in the Ferozpur Nallah flowing from Tangmarg travels through different villages to reach river Jhelum.
The villages, which use the water from the nallah for drinking purposes are Baba Pura village, Malabuchun Malmoo, Tomgiharan, Tantray Pora, Hagar Pora , Habak, Gund, and Khawaja Kasim village.
"I used to drink this water. The water in Firozpur Nallah was clean and refreshing. But the heaps of garbage on the banks are making the nallah polluted," said a local.
Locals said it is sad Municipal Committee after collecting the garbage from various areas of the district throw it on the banks of nallah.
“No resident was ready to give land for dumping waste. In fact, the land which is now dumping site on the banks of Jhelum does not even have a road. The municipal tractors are going through a nallah for the disposal of waste,” he said.
The residents said, as the temperature increases, the garbage emits a foul smell.
'Despite approaching the concerned officials in the Municipal Committee and district administration, the officials have failed to take any concrete steps," the locals said.
Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam said that she will direct for necessary immediate action.
“I will also direct the concerned departments to implement the solid and liquid waste management rules,” she said.
She said the concerned departments will be directed to ban the plastic and encourage locals to help in waste segregation.
Admitting the waste on the banks of nallah, is a public health and environmental hazard, Farooq Ahmad, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Magam said the committee will find another dumping site soon.
He said, like people, the committee also does not want to destroy the Ferozpur Nallah. “We too are concerned, but we don’t have any other option. We don’t have another dumping site in the area."
“ I have recently joined the office. I don’t know why the dumping site has been selected on the bank of nallah. We also don’t like tractors passing through it. But unfortunately, there is no road connectivity. I hope the problem will be solved soon,” he said.