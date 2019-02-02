Officers reluctant over disparity in slots; demand notifying, restoration of slots

Srinagar, Feb 01:
Reminding Government to honour the Supreme Court rulings in the case Suraj Prakash V/s State and others, the officers in feeding service for KAS (An amalgam of 18 Services) have demanded Government to notify the available slots prior to making any inductions into KAS Cadre besides restoring the slots to address their grievance.
The amalgam, which met here today, under the chair of the President, Ghulam Rasool Mir, discussed in detail the issue of slots diverted earlier to other source (direct recruits) and resolved to struggle for its restoration till the grievances are addressed by the Government. He said removing disparity in slots and balancing the slots, distributed among promotee and direct recruits as per their share, is one of the issue of the Amalgam.
Lauding the impartiality of the Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, the president said, “We are optimistic about the justice we demand, as the Chief Secretary has assured us to restore the slots diverted earlier to other source (direct recruits).”
He said some officers on helm of affairs are delaying the issue either to hide their mistakes or favour a particular service. He said the Governor administration should honour the Supreme Court rulings by way of implementing the Order No. 107 of 2002 in letter and spirit.