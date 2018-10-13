Offering funeral prayers in absentia not crime: MLA Rasheed

Srinagar:
Appealing Aligarh Muslim University administration not to harass Kashmiri students, AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Friday said that offering funeral prayers in absentia is not a crime under any law.
In a statement issued today, Rasheed condemned AMU’s decision to suspend three Kashmiris students for organizing funeral prayers in absentia for Manan Wani. He added that the decision is being done only under pressure from local BJP leaders.
Rasheed while reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on Manan Wani’s killing appealed mainstream parties to show some consistency in their designs and not add salt to the injuries of masses. Rasheed said “Like everyone, Mehbooba Mufti is free to express her views on all issues including the death of Manan Wani but her changing stances from time to time have eroded her credibility and like NC leadership PDP too has proved again and again that except power the party has no more agenda.
“Getting to power corridors is not a crime but changing colors has compelled every Kashmiri to quote often that PDP had been doing politics of vote bank and exploitation. Without making it a debate she needs to be reminded of her toffee and milk remarks when unarmed Kashmiris cutting across age and gender were butchered by bullets and blinded by pallets in her regime. If she truly feels Manan Wani’s killing as a loss for entire nation she must apologize for all the killings including that of Burhan Wani, which took place in her regime,” said Rasheed.
Rasheed added, “Mainstream parties could have contributed much towards resolution of Kashmir dispute and ending sufferings of Kashmiris, especially after the world powers offered to listen to democratic voices in conflict areas, but unfortunately the entire mainstream failed Kashmiris.” “From Assembly to streets and from Delhi to Srinagar every Kashmiri mainstream politician exposed his deep hunger for power even at the cost of eroding his own reputation and credibility,” said Rasheed. “It is the mainstream parties who emboldened men in uniform to kill Kashmiris, started rewarding and awarding those who had innocent blood on their hands and caged Kashmiris by jailing them not only in the state but elsewhere in India too,” he said.
“Had the mains stream parties guts, commitment, courage and sincerity the least they could have done would have been abrogating PSA, revoking AFSPA, releasing prisoners and taking many basic measures to make atmosphere conducive for talks between various stakeholders,” said Er Rasheed. However from Mehbooba Mufti to Omar Abdullah and late ‘Mufti Sahab to Azad Sahab’ all rulers preferred to adopt double speaks as such have to be responsible for every single killing that took place in the state, he added. Rasheed asked Mehbooba Mufti to show respect for her fellow colleagues by maintaining some consistency and giving up duplicity. He reiterated that being in mainstream politics is not a crime but the so-called mainstream leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and others have polluted the entire purpose of mainstream politics. He said those who still believe in democratic process and want to fight for the resolution to Kashmir dispute by using democratic institutions as a medium, have tough times to explain it to people that they don’t have double faces like Mehbooba Mufti.
Manan Killing: Clashes, protests rock Kupwara
Srinagar: Intense clashes erupted in parts of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, including Tekkipora – native village of Mannan Wani on Friday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said that the clashes erupted soon after Friday prayers youth took to streets in Sogam, Tekkipora, Kupwara main market and Regipora areas of the district to protest the killing of Wani and his aide in a gunfight at Shatgam village of Handwara town. They said that the forces deployed in strength in the area fired tear gas to foil the protests. Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Yasin Malik has called for a shutdown today across Kashmir.