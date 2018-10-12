Offering funeral prayers in absentia no crime: Er. Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Appealing Aligarh Muslim University administration not to harass Kashmiri students, MLA Langate Er. Rasheed said that offering funeral prayers in absentia is not a crime under any law.
In a statement issued today Er. Rasheed condemned AMU’s decision to suspend three Kashmiris students for organizing funeral prayers in absentia for Manan Wani.
Rasheed added that the decision has been made only under pressure from local BJP leaders.
While reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on Manan Wani’s killing, he appealed mainstream parties to show some consistency in their "designs" and not rub salt into the wounds of masses.
Er. Rasheed said “Like everyone Mehbooba Mufti is free to express her views on all issues including death of Manan Wani but her changing stances from time to time have eroded her credibility and like NC leadership PDP too has proved again and again that except power the party has no other agenda.