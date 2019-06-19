Off-road drive expedition to Gurez held

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Off Road, in association with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and Acute Fruit Energizer Tuesday announced the third edition of its annual self-drive off-road expedition, Glorious Gurez3.

The three-day expedition, which is voiced by 95 FM Tadka, groomed by Ustraa, with media partners Rising Kashmir, is scheduled to initiate from Srinagar on 21st-23rd June, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Sajid, founder at Kashmir Off Road said Gurez is a picturesque countryside which has so much potential to attract tourists from all walks of life.

“This time our participants comprise many families, including women and children. We are about 25 people, self-driving all the way in and around the untouched vale. We hope these expeditions help boost tourism and promote Gurez as a unique destination for tourists all over the world.”

The 3-day expedition encompasses drive starting from Srinagar through Bandipora via Manasbal towards Razdan Pass (3600 mtrs), and onward journey along Kishen Ganga River to Dawar.

On Day two and three, the drivers shall move around 200 kms from Dawar to Drass via Tilel Valley-Kabul Gali-Mushko Valley and return back to Srinagar.