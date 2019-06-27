Of Yatra, Economy and Facilities

June 27, 2019 | Insha Bashir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to use social media to attract Amarnath pilgrims to visit tourist destinations in the state. The idea is to turn pilgrims into tourists and give a fillip to the local economy. According to study published in The Sunday Guardian on July 2, 2018, Amarnath Yatra has the potential to generate 24,000 cr annually. But then the same study has it made clear the environment threat posed by the Yatra. Every year more than two lakh Yatris visit Amarnath shrine. Jammu and kashmir is a multi religious state and the Yatra is a part of socio-cultural life. Lot of money is already spent for the safety of pilgrims both by the centre and the state and same has been intensified to maximum level this year. Well, why not! Safety cannot be compromised. But the sad part of the pilgrimage is the lack of basic facilities and necessities which is the Failure of Government. In spite of claiming the best arrangements and facilities for Yatris nothing seems to have been done on the ground so far.

Last year Yatris were seen urinating on public places, foreshores of Dal Lake and on open places which was highly offensive and degrading. The pilgrims are not supposed to do so because it is not only offensive but uncultured and uncivilized at the same time. Using Rivers as toilets is no option and spreading diseases, impacting environment badly, making places full of germs is likely to cause epidemic break out. It is never a pleasant sight but an indecent exposure. It needs to be discouraged this year at all cost. One wonders, how can the government watch to see the fresh air with fragrance of variety of flowers suddenly change to stinky, polluted air? If this goes on without any check, the beautiful valley is sure to lose her charm and ultimately wreck the dreams of the Tourist department. It decreases the aesthetic value of the valley and its heritage.

Yatris don't only need security blanket but they need other facilities as well; not only along the mountainous track to actual pilgrimage site but at the other places during their pilgrimage visit as well. The viral outbreak of diseases can cause deaths and destruction. One wonders how long it is justified to blame the Yatris only when we have failed to provide them basic facilities. The fact is, there is nobody else responsible for such things but J&K Government. The government has failed to construct the toilet structures after every one or two kilometers to fix the gruesome problem. Last year when yatris were asked about the pictures doing rounds on social media about urinating on roads, in parks etc, they complained of ‘lacking the necessary facilities’. One may ask, are we not responsible for this as a government or community? Open defecation and unavailability of proper toilets on roads have badly affected the Valley last year. The insufficient facilities compel the pilgrims to act awkwardly.

The investment on sanitation is the most important project any government can invest in. The government should take the remedial measures to address the important issues i.e. building of public toilets and waste bins to meet the needs of Visitors and local people as well. Economy is not boosted by day dreaming only but by prompt actions supported by broader vision.

Let's take care of our beautiful valley and preserve its heritage and economy will take care of itself automatically. We must take care of such things this year so that this yatra can prove ‘boon not a bane’ to our valley

(The Author Is a Student of Sociology and English Literature)

inshabashirmeer@gmail.com