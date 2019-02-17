Of Triple Talaq, politics and polemics

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
Now legislatures and judiciary act as preachers. They interpret the divine commandments and take us back to the fundamental structure of belief. An in-build secular legal institution decides the authenticity, originality and veracity of some practices whether in vogue or presumed to be so among Muslims in India.
Is this an embarrassment in wholesale for Muslims living here? Or. Is this a surfaced tip of underwater floating iceberg being let to appear by means of suomotu cognizance, judicial activism or legislative jump - in person or through proxy? Whatever; but is correct to the existing factual situation.
We too are at wrong lines. Difference in opinion is appreciated in the broader framework of Islam. Because, it surely opens up new vistas of knowledge and ushers the new contours of sagacity. It leads to intellectual exploration and elevation.
That way it is a blessing. But, when the intellectual difference turns into opposition, that is a disaster in making. The void widens and consensus loses. And, ignorance germinates and leads to the fallout, unimaginable.
It brings two destructions. One, ideological war among Muslims who believe more in sectarian Islam than textual Islam. Second, it provides a space for third party intrusion. It is natural in the midst of degeneration in thoughts and practices. The glaring example is triple talaq and the intervention from court or legislature.
Here, I am not deliberating on the verdict rather the institutional ramshackle of Muslims.
The recent legislative take on reflects the inability of the prominent religious institutions and so called bodies of Muslims in India occupied by 'scholars and intellectuals' who failed to come forward with a composite and real version of talaq as ordained in Islam.
They are diseased with egoistic syndrome which shrinks them in a dark corner in the Hindu majority country. The minority mannerism is Greek to them. They fail to protect even that which is, otherwise, easy to do, not to mention that which is surely at risk under the circumstances of majoritaranism.
Opposing each other on 20 v/s 8 rakaats, Zikr in low voice or loudly, holding hands at chest or belly or keep them hanging in prayers and so on are petty problems within the community.
The fight over these things is of course harmful, still doesn't invoke the interest for third person to poke in. But the issues like triple talaq, maintenance, polygamy, gender equality etc are sensitive ones always becoming a fodder for the media, callous and motivated reformers.
If they think polemics their right, they can enjoy. But that should not drag the issues to the courts to differentiate between righteous and wrong.
That is a collective shame. Polemics is blessing as long as it discovers and re-discovers the realms of knowledge. It is harmful when it fails to reach a consensus judgment instead leading to facilitate the snatching of intellectual jurisdiction from Muslim institutions and scholars. Then the crazy debaters are left dry having no job but to scratch their heads and to bite their nails.
Once the Muslim scholars get in scuffle in between and don't bend a little to form a Quranic consensus, the state non Islamic institutions - judiciary, legislature and executive, step into the issues and come up with decrees and verdicts as laws to be followed. Think for a moment. Where the ego and tunnel vision of the "custodians" of faith leads the Muslim community? Now the parliament and courts are "darulfutwas" and judges act as "Mufties" -irrespective of their faith.
There is another dimension which is more pathetic, more deplorable but understandable to all. That is; making issues out of non-issues. Instant triple talaq is hardly witnessed, hardly given and if at all it happens, it is supposed to be dealt with Muslim jurists.
But, they are confused, confined and energetically engaged with themes with no or less religiosity, which, otherwise, are better to have been left to God to decide hereafter. Because, nobody is ready to take a step back and nobody is absolute right or wrong. There is no reckoning about those issues, neither here nor there. Still the bickering is on.
Sincerity of parliament or judiciary is to send back such cases to the community representatives and bodies of clerics with the directions as an order to settle down the issue consensually within a stipulated time frame. That would surely force different thoughts to form an opinion in unison. But, the situation is reverse.
From legislature to executive, everyone is encouraging the trend to take the issues to courts to humiliate the particular community and to harbor the religious confusion and chaos among them. This doesn't suit the country which has a long history and civilization at its back.
There are other big issues among majority community, too - harsher than instant triple talaq. Polyandry, in which a wife has more than one husband and more often they are brothers in non-polyandry marriages, is still practised in some of the tribal communities in India.
The child born out of this unnatural wedlock has no complete parentage despite having a number of fathers. And, who cares? Who debates?
Khappanchayats and SarvKhap tribal assemblies in North India often pronounce harsh punishments in favour of both men and women which are not less than a slur on modern legal framework and constitutionalism. Who minds to bring it fore? Of course, none.
The proxy intervention through legal or law making institutions is constitutional decay, gestures of religious aggressiveness and harassment to faith- fortunately all safeguarded in the constitution.
The constitution in its present version and bold and genuine voices in majority community is a real problem for them. But, not less than an iron shield for those who are pushed to the edge either by politics or by polemics.
