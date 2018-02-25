Of Rs 371.18 cr, Agri deptt utilizes only Rs 205 cr since 2010

Blames 2014 floods for saffron production decline
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb:
Despite spending over Rs 205 for saffron production in the valley, Agriculture Department is blaming 2014 floods for the decline in saffron crop in the valley. It has also failed to utilize Rs 166 crore of the allocated Rs 371.18 crore under national saffron mission since 2010.
Agriculture department after a sheer failure in increasing the production of saffron under National Saffron Mission (NSM) said: “In the year 2014-15, saffron production was significantly low due to the September 2014 floods and incessant rains.”
“However, the yield could not be realized to its potential as corm damaged by floods/incessant rains during 2014 and the crop did not receive rain/moisture supply at critical stages of growth in the year 2015-16, nevertheless productivity production was significantly higher as compare to what was realized in traditional system of saffron cultivation,” the department said in a reply to RTI.
The data was revealed by the Agriculture Department in a Right to Information (RTI) reply to the Human right and RTI activist MM Shuja.
The department has failed to install the sprinkle in the biggest saffron producing areas in Pampore’s saffron township. However, the Agriculture department claims to have installed 12 sprinkler irrigation machinery in the saffron fields and 45 other sprinklers are under process.
The State government will likely witness lapse of more than Rs 166 crore under the National Saffron Mission as the department have only spent only Rs 205 crore from the project.
In the year 2010, Government of India (GoI) allocated Rs 371.18 crore to the National Saffron Mission to stem decline in saffron production but according to the Agriculture Department, they have spent only Rs 205 crore approximately.
Director of Agriculture department Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said, “The National Saffron Mission was started in the year 2010 and they have spent around Rs 205 crore approximately in the saffron fields of Kashmir.”
Andrabi added, “Agriculture department had in the year 2010 given the job of installing sprinkle irrigation facility in the saffron fields of Pampore to the Mechanical Engineering department under NSM scheme and the department have also taken the money but haven’t installed sprinkle machinery in there.”
The allocation of the project was 371.18 crore rupees which later was increased to 411 crore rupees.
The RTI reply from the Agriculture department reveals that the average yield of saffron in kilograms per hectare in the rejuvenated area in the year 2014-15 was 1.92 followed by the year 2015-16 was 4.87 and 5.00 in the year 2016-17 respectively.
However, in an average yield of saffron in kilograms per hectare in a traditionally cultivated area in year 2014-15 was 1.48 followed by year 2015-16 was 2.76 and 2.70 in year 2016-17 respectively.
The agriculture also claims to have developed 106 Collection Sumps,112 Production Wells, harnessing of Bore-wells by way of installation of electromechanical equipment (83 completed out of 128), establishment of 758 Vermi-compost units, 437 Weeders at 50% subsidy, 223 Hot air dryers distributed to farmers at 50% subsidy.
