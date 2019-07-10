Of Rs 110 Cr MPLAD funds, JK MPs spent 96.79 Cr

July 10, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Rs 13 Cr remained unspent

Over Rs 13 crore funds allocated under Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to the Members of Parliament (MPs) of Jammu and Kashmir remained unutilized after their term ended earlier this year.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir was represented by seven MPs which include Muzaffar Hussain Beg, Mehbooba Mufti, Dr Jitender Singh, Thupstan Chhewang , Jugal Kishore Sharrma , Dr Farooq Abdullah and Tariq Hameed Karra .

In 2016, Karra resigned from PDP and Lok Sabha. The bypolls were held for the seat in 2017 and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah won the seat.

The PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also resigned as member of LS from Anantnag seat in 2016 after her father’s death. The by-polls for the seat could not be conducted in April 2017 due to law and order situation.

According to official data, Rs 110 crores under MPLADs were released to the MPs from the State.

However, they were able to utilize only Rs 96.79 crores while Rs 13 crore remained unspent, the data states.

As per the guidelines of MPLADS, each LS member is entitled to Rs 25 crore for full term while Rajya Sabha member is entitled to Rs 20 crore.

As per the data of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, out of Rs 15 crore MPLAD funds released to then MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig, only Rs 12.56 crore were utilized while Rs 2.44 remained unspent.

Out of Rs 10 crore released to Mehbooba Mufti, Rs 8.99 crore were utilized.

According to the data, Rs 22.5 crore were allocated to Jitender but he utilized only Rs 17.71 crores.

Similarly, Jugal Kishore was allocated Rs 20 crore and he utilized 17.79 crores.

Out of Rs 7.5 crore allocated funds, Farooq utilized Rs 6 crore .

Karra had received Rs 12.5 crore funds under MPLADs and he had fully utilized the money for the development works.

Similarly, Rs 20 crore funds were allocated to Thupstan Chhewang and he had utilized 21.52.

As per the data of Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the fund utilisation under MPLAD Scheme shows that Lok Sabha MPs elected in 2014 did not utilise their funds as effectively as MPs elected in 2004 and 2009.

In 2018, due to delay in completion of projects and release of funds by the respective district administrations, the Government of India (GoI) has changed the MPLADS funding from two installments to one every year.

Recently, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah asked the MPs to use the MPLAD funds allocated to them annually as per prescribed guidelines, and said many MPs had received bad name by not doing so.

He has also asked them to do their duty and put across their points of view decently.