Of Qurbani and freezers

Eid surely brings joy. It surcharges the atmosphere with happiness all around. The happiness is inclusive. It is not in brackets. Every part of happiness is enjoined to be shared with all you are living among. The section of society having no or limited resources for sustenance do have a right to get their share of joy. They are a part of same society.
The list of obligations towards less affluent is long. It is more than that on Eid days. Let's introspect what we do and what we particularly do with sacrificial animals on Bakr Eid. It is not obligatory to give away all meat nor is it so to eat all by those who do it.
You may keep it for yourself and distribute it among relatives, neighbours and real deserving too.
It has also become a common but mandatory narrative to divide the meat into three parts. One for self, second for neighbours and third one for relatives. Most people do it in a same way today.
But a lot is still deprived of. Why there is a gap if this is a divine commandment? Because there are people who are poor but don't fall in neighbours or relatives. Don't we pass on by their doors to drop big thighs of meat in a relative's home while their innocent children well understand what is being carried in decorated baskets.
Actually, the society in Medina might have been divided into relatives or neighbours. The concept of neighbourhood has changed now. It has shrunk due to extreme individualism, changing economy and massive intrusion of technology.
So there is a category which is neither your relative nor neighbour. They can be affluent or less affluent or living miserably. But you don't know them nor their conditions.
The other fact is, however, that affluent section prefers to settle among affluents. That is why we have colonial names of residential colonies even in the modern democratic societies. Professors' Colony, High Income Group (HIG) Colony, Middle Income Group (MIG) Colony etc are some of the examples. We are enough talking of equality, integration but are by core segregated even living in the same colonies among equals.
Anyway, can't we accommodate those actually deserving atleast a little of our sacrificial meat in our own one-third?
I think it is more virtuous in Islamic teachings. There are families where meat is hardly being cooked. If we step out for the purpose, we will observe how children in such families do wait for sacrificial meat on EId ul Adha. But only a few get.
The situation is more pathetic in most parts of urban societies. The meat is cut into big pieces then taken to relatives without considering much what is ordained for neighbours not to talk of poor.
In certain families, golden ornaments are exchanged with Qurbani meat between newly settled relationships for nuptial knots before solomonisation of marriage. Is this love or fear or show of to manage impression, the facts surface latter on after marriage.
The practice is socially divisive and painful and needs to be discouraged. Spiritually, it is hazardous too. It reflects the poor understanding of real objective of Qurbani.
This is funny simply funny that while practising sunnah we de-sanctify the obligations(farayid). Because the concept of social responsibility is fundamental in the religion of Islam.
Taking care of poor and destitute is all pervasive. It prevails throughout, not only during Eid days. But on the occasions of Eid, there is no scope for compromising the obligation.
In villages, the tradition is comparatively simpler but inclusive. Meat is generally cut into small pieces and distributed among all from one end to another. This includes rich/poor and known/unknown equally. Though, consideration of near and new relationships is also found here but the way care is taken that sounds good not weird.
Labourers or people living on fringe can't afford meat frequently. It needs a sufficient income. Apart from tying a spiritual bond with God, Qurbani also provides an opportunity to share this expensive dietary item with those whos' fists are empty or little filled. That gives a sense to enjoy festivity of Eid.
If we keep it stored in freezers to prolong its use as if we haven't eaten it for months together, we are compromising with the message and philosophy behind Qurbani.
Some body has recently updated a fiction status on Facebook. The story is funny but the imagination is very high. The message it emits out is worth pondering. He quoted some Shaikh who had a dream after Bakr Eid and saw numerous sacrificial animals in Jannah hopping, jumping and leaping all around but found his own goat in a rested state without doing a movement.
"Why don't you tittup like others", he asked the goat. “How can I run by three legs, my one leg is still in your freezer.”