Of education crisis and possible solutions

Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of United States of America has wisely observed that: “An investment in Knowledge pays the best interest.”
This observation of Franklin about the investment in Knowledge/Education should be an eye-opener for politicians and policy makers in Kashmir.
On the similar lines Education, otherwise a basic right of an individual is in a pitiable situation in the state. Though we are used to the cacophony of political parties echoing from their election rallies and manifestos about ‘some’ concrete measures to be taken for revolutionizing the much degraded education system with the help of result-oriented innovations.
However these are all what politicians do, Nikita Khrushchev famously said “Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build bridges even when there are no rivers.” Being true to the quote the predictable part of the story is that once these political parties grab power, they forget all their promises.
The attention of governments, be it former NC-Congress or outgoing PDP-BJP coalitions, both have showed scant interest about the development of education sector of the state.
In fact they never showed any serious interest in bringing those changes which they talk during board meetings and in assembly or election rallies. Let I deliberate on few hassle diseases in which our education system operates and look for some possible solutions that could help in building much deserted system.
Among the many diseases, the nuisance of favouritism has killed the very essence of education in our state. The institutional corruption has reached its zenith which leaves little scope for growth of knowledge society in our state.
Moreover, frequent transfers at the top have reduced the education sector especially higher education beyond overhaul. Key posts in educational administration are mostly run by bureaucrats appointed by ruling governments who have no experience or knowhow of academics in the first place. Every appointment had its own positive and negative ramification.
Appointing bureaucrats to run the sick education sector tantamount to minimizing the chances of recovery, there are hundreds of the academics and well trained professionals in the field of education who are better equipped to minimize the malaise than our clueless bureaucrats. In fact the more we bureaucratize the education the more it will fall-down.
Therefore the question arises, what should be done to make state a vibrant place of education on modern lines? Politicians should commit themselves to at least two things.
First, establishing modern schools and colleges, fully equipped with modern technologies and talented teachers, recruited by fair selection criteria.
Second, strengthening higher education after incorporating quality control measures of checks and accountability of the academicians and administrators, I believe this will greatly help in consolidation of education sector of the state.
Moreover, the required allocation of funds for education is more than what the previous governments have allotted. Without investment in education there can be no major change in education. But at the same time, the allotted funds should be invested and utilized in proper way and great-care.
Because right now, most of the budget remains unspent due to many conditions that state is passing through and large amount of the allocation still lapses at the end of the financial year. Again it is unfortunate that if salary budget is always spent in totality, why only the development budget lapses in the state. This nuisance needs to be stopped at any cost with proper planning and adequate measures.
‘Academic liberty’ has become a ‘Greek word’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Our state institutions are highly suffocated; when it comes to the question of ‘Academic Freedom’. There is no room for debates and discussion, because the freedom of expression has been brutally curtailed.
Once mainstream political parties heard the terms like ‘Academic Liberty or Freedom’, they become vulnerable. Reasons known to them! There is a need to make our state institutions especially universities and colleges a hub of open academic debates, conferences, seminars and symposiums.
After all, education that curtails our freedom cannot benefit the state in long run. Because education at all levels is a process of learning by curiosity and sharing ideas in a free environment; knowledge doesn’t flourish in Hitler’s concentration camps.
It is also a fact that violence from the mid-1980s has ruined our state and education too became the soft target of this continued bloody insurgency and counter-insurgency operations. The foremost necessity for the policy makers is to revisit their old aged flawed policies and programmes, so that we can come out from the present challenges.
State and administrators needs to understand the fact that, if the young and current generation is deprived of good education, not free from frequent state interferences, then violence is bound to erupt. The senseless crackdown on academic freedom has cultivated a fear that hardly allows dissent to flourish in our education institutions. This ailment must be stopped as soon as possible.
Bottom Line: Education is essential for producing societies who are open-minded and are free from provincialism, dogmas, and parochial notions about others. The world has started moving from fragmentation to the unity of knowledge.
Sir Ken Robinson in his book “Out of Our Minds” observed that, “the more complex the world becomes, the more creative we need to be to meet its challenges”. This is true of education of our state today. There is no doubt that the meaning of life has changed in twenty first century.
However, the unfortunate part is our education system is yet to adjust its aims and objectives to meet the needs of our present and future generations.
Author is a doctorate fellow at department of political science Aligarh Muslim University