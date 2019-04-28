Of delay in doctors’ appointments

April 28, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

When Jammu and Kashmir government announced to recruit 1000 medical officers in September last year, it promised that the recruitments would be done on fast-track basis to augment health care facilities in rural and far-flung areas of the state. Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department issued appointment orders to 921 medical officers on 15 January, but followed was unexpected.

Majority of the Medical Officers recruited did not join their places of postings, prompting authorities to cancel their appointment orders, a matter which delayed the induction of new officers in the state’s decrepit health care system.

As of now, the health department has cancelled appointment of 550 officers who were recently recruited to serve at peripheral hospitals, while as other 100 doctors who have failed to join their places have been warned to resume their duties.

The delay in the appointment of doctors for peripheral health institutions is pushing the patients to the wall. It reveals carelessness of health department which is yet to come up with strict norms before appointing doctors as medical officers.

Shortage of manpower in health sector is not only observed in J&K only, but whole India is facing manpower crunch in government-run hospitals which directly affects the services.

According to a recent report by the U.S. based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP), India has a shortage of an estimated 6 lakh doctors and 2 million nurses.

The health department is facing a crisis as doctors are leaving for the Middle East and the West after completing their studies at government expense in medical colleges.

Though the state government has taken a number of measures to appoint the doctors but the issue is how many of them are available at the places where they had been posted.

Although from this year the state government cancelled the interviews for the posts of medical officers but there are still some lacunae which is hindering the government to post the doctors at the peripheral hospital which form the backbone of the health care here.

Last year, the state government also decided not to allow appointees to continue their studies in medical colleges as they had been blocking posts at peripheries. The shortage of specialist doctors even at sub-district hospitals has hit health services forcing the poor to turn to private hospitals that charge exorbitant fees.

As per doctors the shortage in manpower is causing delay in surgeries, further causing unmanageable rush of patients in hospitals. The dearth of manpower has also increased the incidents of doctor-patient conflict which often are not reported.

Although the health authorities in its policy draft had proposed a bill to prevent the brain drain of doctors but the authorities at the helm are not serious to make it a law.

As per the recent Economic Survey report, the doctor-patient ratio in J&K is 1:1658 as against the recommended norm of 1:1000 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Though there is a pending waiting list of candidates with the health department in which nearly 500 aspiring medical officers are above the set benchmark but there has been a delay to finalize the list. The appointments must be finalized without wasting more time and the department must ensure complete transparency in the process.

To adjust more candidates in the waiting list the Public Services Commission (PSC), recruiting body for the doctors, recently changed the benchmark from 55-50 in Open Merit (OM) category and from 45-40 in the reserved category, which will allow the Government to fill vacancies for medical officer posts.

After J&K Public Service Commission sanctioned appointments of 921 candidates as Medical Officers, some appointees had moved to High Court to allow them to continue their studies in medical colleges. After which health department took the appreciable decision of disallowing doctors from continuing their postgraduate programs and block the posts.

The peripheral hospitals also face shortage of gynecologists, which is badly affecting maternity services as expecting mothers continue to travel longer distance for deliveries.

The patient inflow has increased but manpower shortage, especially of gynecologists, gives tough time to expecting mothers who are at increased risk during deliveries.

As per figures of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, in the Valley alone there are only 60 gynecologists working in nine district and 50 sub-district hospitals.

The doctors’ shortage would not end after the appointment of 1000 medical officers which is still a farfetched idea but authorities at the helm should continue appointments in view of poor doctor-patient ratio.

The state government must wake up and realize importance of doctors at peripheries where people travel longer distances for medical facilities which are available at other places.

At the same time the appointment of nurses and para medical staff should be done to provide quality patient care in the hospitals that are grappling with shortage of nurses.

The severity of nurses’ shortage can be gauged from the fact that there are only 500 nurses for 2102 health centres across Kashmir valley. The sanctioned strength of nurses is 600 only, which is poor given the number of patients visiting the hospitals.

H&ME department is grossly turning down the norms of Medical Council of India and Nursing Council of India. As per the norms there should be 1:1 (patient: nurse) ratio for each patient for ventilator support, while at least 1:10 ratio of nurses is recommended in general wards.

When we compare the figures, the state is facing worst kind of nurses’ shortage. We have a rough ratio of 1:60 (P: N) in hospitals. There is a dire need to create more posts that are sufficient to provide best health care service to the patients in the conflict-torn valley. Creation of new posts is the only way forward and that should be done as soon as possible if government is serious about the health care of people and about working on its claims.

(Mansoor Peer works as Health Correspondent at Rising Kashmir)

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com