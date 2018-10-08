Of 150 polling stations in Kashmir, 130 ‘hypersensitive’

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 07:
As many as 130 polling stations out of the total 150 have been declared hypersensitive in Kashmir for the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls starting from Monday.
Overall 820 polling stations would witness polling during the first phase of ULB polls in Jammu Kashmir.
And of the 820 polling stations, 150 fall in Kashmir.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer, Saleem Kabra said of the 150 polling stations in Kashmir, around 130 have been declared as “hypersensitive”.
Kabra said most of the “hypersensitive polling stations” for the first phase of ULB polls fall in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
"There are a few places which come under the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. Baghi Mehtab area has three hypersensitive wards, which are ward number 16, 17 and 74."
He said in south Kashmir, the hypersensitive polling stations for the first phase fall in Kokernag belt.
“The number of polling station in south Kashmir, Pattan, Dooru and Verinag has been reduced. None of the polling stations are going to witness elections. So the number has gone down,” Kabra said.
In the first phase of ULB polls, 321 wards, spread over 12 districts, would go to polls.
Besides that, 820 polling stations have been setup and the fate of 1204 candidates would be decided in the first phase.
Meanwhile, in the four-phased elections covering a total of 1145 wards including the municipal corporations for the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu, as many as 2990 candidates are in the fray.
As many as 2137 candidates are in fray from Jammu, 787 for Kashmir and 66 for Ladakh.
As many as 244 candidates – 231 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu - have been declared elected unopposed.
There are 16,97,291 eligible voters in the municipal polls.
Kashmir has the highest number of 598 wards and an electorate of 10,32,498 while Jammu has 521 wards with 6,44,568 voters.
Ladakh region has 26 wards with a 20,225-strong electorate.
The state government has declared a holiday in the poll-bound areas on Monday.
The polling, which will start at 7 am on Monday, will seal the fate of 1,283 candidates -- the highest in any phase -- who are trying their luck from 247 wards in Jammu, 149 in Kashmir and 26 in Ladakh.
The first phase of polling would be followed by the second phase covering 384 wards on October 10, third phase covering 207 wards on October 13 and the last phase covering 132 wards on October 16.
The counting of votes would be done on October 20.
The last election to the municipal bodies in the State was held in 2005 through secret ballots and the five-year term expired in February, 2010.