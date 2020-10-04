Of 1418 crimes against foreigners in India, JK reports 1

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Sajad Kralyari

0 crime recorded in the year 2017, 2018; business dispute with foreign lady in 2019

Despite political disturbances, J&K is among few places having a clean record against tourists.

As per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, only one case was reported in J&K from the year 2017-2019.

The NCRB report reveals that a case was registered in the year 2019 while there has been zero crime against foreigners in the year 2107 and 2018 contributing .02% of State share to total Crimes in India.

As per the local police, a business dispute was filed by a foreign lady against a houseboat owner from Nigeen Lake which was disposed of immediately.

“There has been no crime against tourists and one business dispute involving leasing out houseboat rooms was registered with the tourism police in the year 2019,” said the official.

Foreigners, however, have committed 3 crimes in the year 2017, 10 in 2018 and 9 in 2019 in J&K.

In India, a total of 492 crimes were committed in the year 2017, 517 in 2018 and 409 in 2019 making J&K one of the safest places to visit for tourists.

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) while welcoming the latest clean record said Kashmir has always welcomed tourists and made them feel safest.

“Kashmir has always been safe for the travellers despite being a politically sensitive place but the decrease in footfall is largely attributed to the negative reportage of some national media houses. The latest statistics released about crime rate against tourists speaks volumes about our hospitality and the way we take care of our guests. This gives an assurance to intending travellers to visit Kashmir,” said President TAAK Farooq Kuthoo.

He urged the travellers to visit Kashmir as the tourism has been opened with all COVID19 SOPs.

Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against foreigners. Around 169, 189, 123 crimes were committed against foreigners respectively in the years 2017, 2018, 2019. Last year Delhi accounted for 30.1 per cent, followed by Maharashtra (11.7 per cent) and Karnataka (11.2 per cent). Around 123 cases in Delhi, 48 cases in Maharashtra, and 46 cases in Karnataka together formed 53 per cent of the total cases during the year 2019, the data showed.

They were followed by Tamil Nadu (5.6 per cent), Goa and Uttar Pradesh (both 5.1 per cent), Haryana (4.6 per cent), Rajasthan (3.9 per cent), Kerala and Assam (both 3.7 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (3.2 per cent).

Among the 409 cases lodged last year, the maximum — 142 — were for theft, 54 categorised as “other Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes”, 41 cheating, 26 assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, 14 simple hurt, the NCRB data showed.

Maximum crimes include 142 theft cases, followed by cheating on 41 occasions, 26 times there was an assault of foreigners to outrage their modesty, 14 times foreigners were hurt, 13 murders and 12 rapes.

The USA has the highest number of victims as a total of 45 crimes were committed by its citizens in the year 2019 in India followed by 20 crimes against Britain.