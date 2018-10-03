Oct 2 known as ‘non-violence’ day: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Oct 02:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Tuesday said that October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi popularly known as Gandhiji, is known as a “non-violence” day.
According to an official, he said this as the Directorate of School Education Jammu celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here at Teachers Bhawan Jammu in which rich tributes were paid to father of nation Mahatma Gandhi.
On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma was the chief guest while IGP Dr. S D Singh Jamwal presided over the event and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar was the Guest of Honour. The event was started with the lighting of traditional lamp by the dignitaries, further students presented Ganesh Vandana.
At the outset Director School education Jammu, Rakesh Kumar Srangal presented welcome address and honoured the chief guest and other dignitaries with token of gratitude. He welcomed all the dignitaries and students present on the occasion.
On the occasion a documentary film on the life history of Mahatma Gandhi was showed, in which they highlighted life long struggle of Mahatma Gandhi for the cause of nation and emphasized upon the works being done by him for freedom and social justice.
Further, a short film was also presented on the occasion highlighting the activities being organized by the department under “Swachata Hi Seva” campaign in Jammu Division.
Students from Government Higher Secondary School Flayen Mandal Satwari Zone presented a play with the theme of equality and “Swachata Hi Seva” which was largely appreciated by the audience.
On the occasion, the Div Com and other dignitaries also distributed certificate of appreciation to students who performed cultural activities on the event.
While speaking on the occasion, the Div Com threw light on the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in freedom struggle. He said that this day is also known as the Non- Violence day and there is a need to implement his teaching in life. He also appreciated the efforts of teachers and students who contributed their bit for “Swachata Hi Seva” campaign by organizing painting competitions, rallies and other such events for awareness.
Among other, ADDC Jammu Suraiya Jabeen, SSP Jammu, Vivek Gupta, CEO Joginder Kumar Sudan, Principals, teachers and students from various schools of Jammu were present on the occasion, the official added.