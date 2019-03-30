Observers hold meeting with candidates, nodal officers at Kathua

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observers, Kanti Lal Umap and Uma Kant Umrao on Friday held a meeting with nominated candidates of Udhampur Parliamentary constituency at Kathua to discuss various election related issues besides implementation of model code of conduct (MCC).

As per an official, Police Observer, Ravi S, RO, Vikas Kundal, DIG Jammu-Kathua Range, Sujeet Kumar, SSP, Shridhar Patil, ARO and Dy DEO were also present on the occasion.

The RO informed about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged the candidates to follow the rules strictly. He said that all the arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections and said that different committees have been constituted to check the implementation of MCC and have been briefed about, their role in monitoring the expenditure, putting up of flags, banners and others.

The RO apprised the candidates and representatives of the candidates about type of activities which are allowed in MCC and also about the activities which are not allowed in MCC. He also informed about the different initiatives of Election Commission of India (ECI) which include Citizen Vigilance (C-Vigil) App, through which any voter can inform ECI, if anyone finds any violation of MCC in the elections and would enable people to lodge complaints regarding violation of MCC. He further informed them about "SUVIDHA" for candidates and political parties to apply for different types of permissions (meeting, rallies, vehicles etc).

He also elaborated on Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) which helps an entitled service voter to cast his / her vote using an electronically received postal ballot from anywhere outside their constituency.

General Observer, Uma Kant Umrao told the candidates as well as the representatives of the candidate that the classification of the polling station will be performed by the DEO and the SSP. He also said that if any candidate has any genuine concern regarding the election he may directly contact any of the observers besides can also contact on their mobile numbers.

Later, the observers also held a meeting with the Nodal Officers appointed for parliamentary elections. They asked the Nodal Officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication and strictly adhere to the guidelines of ECI. They directed the officers to work in close coordination so that the elections are conducted successfully in free, fair and transparent manner, the official added.

