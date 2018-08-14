Observer reviews LAHDC Kargil election preparedness

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Election Observer for 4th General Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil elections, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, today inspected Control Room and Grievance Cell established by the district administration for ensuing LAHDC elections.
According to an official, he also took stock of the arrangements for five constituencies including Taisuru, Parkachik, Karsha, Padum and Cha of sub-division Zanaskar and Taisuru Block.
On the occasion, he sought details of all contesting candidates, polling stations, polling staff and also reviewed the arrangements required for the conduct of elections in these constituencies.
During the inspection, Nodal Officer Abdul Ahad Bhat briefed the Observer about the activities of the Control Room.
The Observer also interacted with the Deputy District Election Officer Kargil, Nargis Bano and got firsthand appraisal of the election process. It was given out that the general training has been imparted to polling staff.
The Observer expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration, so far, and impressed upon the concerned to see whether there was any further scope for improving the arrangements.
Earlier, the Observer convened a meeting with the Returning Officers of the five to review the election arrangements.
The Observer asked the concerned ROs to ensure sensitization of entire election staff under their command for the foolproof conduct of the election process.
It was given out that there are 70 polling stations in Zanaskar sub-division and Taisur Block, of which 11 polling stations each are in Parkachik and Taisuru, 20 in Karsha and 14 each in Cha and Padum constituencies.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy District Election Officer, Kargil, Returning Officers of Karsha, Padum, Cha and Taisuru Constituencies, Nodal Officer Control Room and Grievance Cell and other concerned, the official added.