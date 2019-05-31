Observe Jumat-ul-Vida as Palestine, Kashmir Day: Geelani

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani appealed to observe the last Friday of Ramadan as ‘Palestine and Kashmir Day’—making a fervent appeal to the organization of Islamic countries to ponder on the present critical political scenario at international level and chalk out an effective strategy to address the challenges faced by the Muslim community at internal and external fronts.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (G) chairman said both Palestine and Kashmiri people have suffered over decades old conflicts. Condemning the “despotic and tyrannical” methods of governance adopted by regimes in Palestine and Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader said that both India and Israel are in close relation to suppress the legitimate and popular voice of the people of both regions.

