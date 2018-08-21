About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Observe austere Eid: Geelani

Published at August 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 20:

Felicitating the Muslim Ummah and the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani made a fervent appeal to the fellow people to maintain austerity and high spirits of the real Islamic values while celebrating Eid.
“Such festivals provide occasions to share the best movements of joy with the destitute and needy brethren of our society,” Geelani said. “We as the true Muslims should try our level best to symbolize the spirit of sacrifices in our day to day life for the good of the humanity.”

 

 

