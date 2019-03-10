OBC community seeks Guv's intervention for 27 percent reservation in govt jobs

An organisation representing socially and educationally other backward classes sought intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday in redressal of their long-pending demands, including 27 per cent reservation in government jobs.
The organisation, All Jammu and Kashmir OBC Mahasabha, also demanded inclusion of the community leaders in the state backward commission and political reservation and due representation in the local bodies and panchayats.
An organisation representing socially and educationally other backward classes sought intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday in redressal of their long-pending demands, including 27 per cent reservation in government jobs.
The organisation, All Jammu and Kashmir OBC Mahasabha, also demanded inclusion of the community leaders in the state backward commission and political reservation and due representation in the local bodies and panchayats.