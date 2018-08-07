Oath of office administered to two new judges of JK HC

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of Jammu and Kashmir High Court administered the oath of office to two newly-appointed judges of the court here today.
Justices Sindhu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar were administered the oath in the court room of the chief justice.
The two new judges were administer the oath after the high court's Registrar General Sanjay Dhar read out the warrants of appointments issued by the President of India for them.
Dhar also read out the letter of authorisation issued by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, authorising the high court's acting chief justice to administer the oath.