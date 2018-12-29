Oath ceremony of sarpanch in Bandipora’s Bonakoot put on hold for intimidation allegation

M T RasoolBandipora
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Appellate Authority) Bandipora on Saturday issued an order to withhold the oath ceremony of Sarpanch of Halqa Bonakoot-A following allegation by a woman named Nahida against the elected Sarpach who had coerced her not to file nomination in the recently held Panchayat elections.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Mir issued an order to put the oath ceremony of Sarpanch Halqa Bonkoot-A, Maymoona, in abeyance after an appeal was made by Nahida Begum W/o Qaiser Ahmed Malik.
In her plea, Nahida has stated that in response to SRO 405, Dated 16-09-2018 and election notification, she had decided to contest the election for the post of Sarpanch of Halqa Bonakoot-A of District Bandipora but “for the unwarranted intervention on behalf of Maymoona (who is now Sarpanch) … her right to contest the elections got infringed.”
The appellant Nahida accused the respondents of harassing and threatening her when she intended to file nominations papers during the election process for the Panchyat Halqa-A of Bonkoot.
“I have earlier filed complaint in police station where the accused admitted their fault and apologized, now I am seeking justice” she had said.