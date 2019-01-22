Oath ceremony for newly elected Panchayat members held at Budgam

Budgam, January 21:
District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Monday said that Panchayat members are an important part of the Government for the development of rural areas of the district.
The DDC made these remarks while addressing the gathering of elected members, after oath ceremony and the inauguration of 4-day training programme under the theme of Transforming India through Strengthening PRIs by continuous Training at DPO Office Budgam.
On the occasion, the DDC administered the oath to newly elected Sarpanchs and Panchs of district Budgam under phase-II.
The DDC said that the newly elected Panchayat members have a great role to play for the development of the rural areas of the district.
She also exuded on the female members to proactively participate in the democratic decentralization process themselves.
She asked the Sarpanchs and Panchs to make the best use of the training programme and get fully acquainted about the Panchayati Raj Act.
She said that elected members should feel free in consulting trainers in case they were facing any difficulty in understating any rules of the Act.
Terming the smooth conduct of recently held Panchayat polls as the success, she lauded ADC Budgam and his team for their contribution in the election process.
Besides the gathering of elected members, ACD Budgam, Waseem Raja DPO Budgam, Hilal Ahmad Mir and other officials of the department participated in the function.