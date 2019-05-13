NYT’s Sameer Yasir bereaved

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rising Kashmir offers condolences

The mother of New York Times and Firstpost correspondent Sameer Yasir passed away here Sunday evening after a brief spell of illness.

She was the wife of a prominent businessman and social activist, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Old Town Baramulla.

Her mortal remains were buried at the family’s ancestral graveyard at Qadeem Eidgah.

The Rasm-e-Chahrum of the deceased would be observed on Wednesday.

Rising Kashmir family and entire Kashmir Media House expressed grief over her death and offered condolences with Sameer and his bereaved family and prayed for granting Jannat-ul-Firdous to the deceased and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the media fraternity of Kashmir also expressed grief and shock over her death and offered condolences with the bereaved family.