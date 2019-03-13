Nyla Ali Khan appointed commissioner on Oklahoma Status of Women Commission

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir-born American academician Nyla Ali Khan has been appointed as a Commissioner on the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.

She is the first Muslim woman of South Asia to become a member of this Commission in the State of Oklahoma, USA.

President Pro Tempora of the Oklahoma Senate, Senator Greg Treat, appointed Nyla for a five-year term, a media report said.

“As a member of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, I act as a resource and provide expertise to the Commission. I would provide research and information on societal violence and structural inequities that result from deep-rooted prejudices against women,” news website Red Dirt quoted Nyla as having said.

She is the first South Asian Muslim member of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.

She has received her Ph.D. in English Literature and her Masters in Postcolonial Literature and Theory at the University of Oklahoma.

Nyla has written four books: The Parchment of Kashmir: History, Society and Polity, The Fiction of Nationality in an Era of Transnationalism, Islam Women and Violence in Kashmir Between India and Pakistan, and A Labor of Love.

She has delivered lectures on the subject of Kashmir at several universities including American University, Columbia University and New York University.