NYCs to help speed-up development works: DC Shopian

Shopian, October 04:
The District Development Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed today held a detailed interaction with regularized volunteers of National Youth Core (NYC) and discussed with them the plan for utilizing their services in various sectors.
A total of 154 NYC volunteers having a vast experience of working in various departments have been regularized recently and are being deployed in various departments to oversee different projects.
The DDC informed the NYC volunteers that a detailed exercise has been done for profiling of the regularized NYCs to assign them different sectors and departments. He elaborated that district administration has devised a performance- driven plan for allocation of departments and assignments with a special emphasis on educational qualification, experience and voluntary contribution in development.
Dr Owais said that these officials will act as ambassadors of change and will be deployed in activities at cutting edge level to act as a bridge between Government and public to improve public service delivery.
He said that special assignments like management of libraries and study centres, implementation of flagship programmes like MGNREGA, Land record digitization, Swachh Bharat Mission, liaisons with horticulture activities etc will be assigned to the officials.
“They will also manage control rooms to review the service delivery in essential services sectors of water supply, power supply and health among others. They will seek public complaints, grievances and demands which will be addressed by the concerned departments,” he added.
The volunteers will be deployed in various departments and offices as well as projects at district, sub-district and Tehsil level. They have been given a proforma to indicate choices of various sectors based on their qualification and experience for optimum utilization of the human resource.
A workshop for the regularized officials and officers of assigned departments has also been notified for better coordination and effective utilization of their services. The NYC regularized volunteers expressed gratitude for the innovative intervention to utilize their services in a unique way and committed for extraordinary performance in any sector assigned to them.
Among others, Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shopian, Tehsildar Shopian, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Shopian, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Shopian, District Youth Services & Sports Officer, President Fruit Growers Association and other concerned were also present.