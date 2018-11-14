Nursing students turns bee keeping hobby into business

Javid SofiPulwama :
An aspiring nursing student from a village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district has launched his own brand of honey in market. in the very first year, he made successful foray in Delhi and UP.
Nazim Nazir, 20, who recently passed class 12th examinations and is preparing for nursing entrance examination, is the owner of Al-Nahl Honey.
Nazir developed interest in bee keeping in May 2017 after he failed to get pure honey from the local markets. He kept bees as his hobby and for procuring honey for family.
Soon he started rearing bees in two hives which yielded 16 kilograms of honey.
Nazir distributed honey to his friends who encouraged him for the purity of his product.
Nazir brought 10 more hives for rearing bees, which produced 100 kilograms of honey.
In April of 2018, Nazir decided to turn his hobby into a business and took training in bee rearing from KVIC despite resistance from his parents.
"They were asking me to focus on studies," he said, he purchased 100 hives and 10 hives were simultaneously gifted to him by KVIC in Pampore.
The bee hives yielded him around 2400 kilograms of honey in first six months and he started selling it in the market.
The district information officer Pulwama, Tahir Ahmad Magray, helped him marketing and he branded his honey as Al-Nahl.
He put his product on online marketing platforms and received orders from Delhi ,UP besides Jammu and different parts of Kashmir.
After earning a decent profit, Nazir's father took his son seriously and started assissting him.
With getting orders from all through the year, Nazir is shifting the bee rearing to Rajasthan for winter season.
"Since my product is 100 % , pure, I get so many orders from Delhi and UP that I can't match to the demand so I am planning to upgrade it on a much bigger scale," he said.