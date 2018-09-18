Nursing students protest in Srinagar, demand release of detained classmate

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The paramedical students Tuesday staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar demanding the release of their classmate Muhammad Iqbal who was detained by police on Srinagar-Jammu highway on September 13.
Holding placards reading ‘Release Iqbal’, ‘Iqbal is innocent’, ‘Where is the brother of 7 sisters’, the students assembled at Srinagar’s press enclave and chanted slogans in favor of Iqbal. Iqbal is a resident of Futlipora village in Pakherpora area of Budgam.
Police said that Iqbal was detained on September 12 from a truck in which three militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad were traveling before being killed in a gunfight a day later.
The protesting students said that Iqbal was on way to Jammu for medical purposes as his father is suffering from cancer. “The allegations leveled against Iqbal are baseless,” one of the students said.
Seeking the intervention of Governor, the students said that Iqbal last attended the class on September 9. (KNS)