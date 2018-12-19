Nursing orderly swindles over 3 lakh, returns amount after 45 days at DH Pulwama

Will look into the matter: Director
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 14:
A ‘financial fraud’ has surfaced in District Hospital (DH) Pulwama, where a nursing orderly swindled over three lakh rupees and paid back the amount after 45 days leaving the hospital employees surprised.
A source at the hospital said a male nursing orderly, whose primary job is to take care of patients had been made in-charge of the hospital’s cash section, which was in violation of given norms.
“Instead of depositing cash of daily hospital’s revenue in bank, he kept it with himself and it was found he had made misappropriation of over 3 lakh rupees,” the source told Rising Kashmir.
The financial scam has surprised the hospital employees who said that the norms of the department’s ‘red book’ were flouted and demanded probe into the embezzlement.
An employee in the hospital questioned how a nursing orderly was holding the hospital’s cash and working as IT in-charge.
“One nursing orderly is cleaning the floor while another is sitting in an AC room and prepares list of surgeries. Is it not sending a wrong message to other employees?” asked an employee.
After the nursing orderly was found guilty by hospital administration, its Medical Superintendent (MS) had suspended the employee (nursing orderly) on 27 September which he is not authorized to do.
“As per the order he is holding the additional charge as MS. He can’t suspend an employee. He should have forward the matter to Directorate of Health Services Kashmir or informed Chief Medical Officer which was not done. They wanted to hush up the matter,” the source alleged.
The source said no action was taken stating that the under suspension nursing orderly continues to work as in-charge IT section even after the scam surfaced under the nose of MS.
Hospital sources said following the fraud, an audit committee within the hospital was created which was headed by ‘blue-eyed doctors.’
He alleged that the hospital administration wanted to cover up the issue and kept the higher ups unaware and “it is now clear.”
The hospital had conducted an inspection and had cited “carelessness” from the side of employees adding that the nursing orderly deposited back the full amount against proper GR.
“A team conducted the audit of a HDF account. The in-charge was informed about the matter. It has been observed that the Medical Officer Registration, in-charge registration and the dealing computer operators (HDF) have performed their duties in “careless manner” which has resulted to such occurrence,” reads the inspection conducted by the hospital administration. “The employee was suspended and he has submitted application for reinstatement.”
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma was not aware of the issue and assured that she will look into the matter. “I will look to matter and will find out how it happened. A nursing orderly cannot hold any other charge,” she said.
MS, DH Pulwama, Dr Abdul Rashid Parra said he suspended the nursing orderly and claimed that the report was submitted to Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.
“The nursing orderly had submitted the money back within one and a half month. The report was sent to the directorate,” he said.
Parra said the hospital created some 30 years back does not have a post of senior or junior assistant. “The employee is doing the same job from past eight years. He is part of the system and it does not mean we will throw him out. He continues to remain under suspension,” he said.
“There is nothing wrong if a MS suspends a nursing orderly. A proper committee had decided the suspension. The director and the CMO were informed and we had sent letters to them,” Parra claimed.
