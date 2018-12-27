Nursing care backbone of healthcare, DHSK proposes increase in schools

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Terming nursing care as a “backbone” of healthcare system, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) in its first health policy outline proposed an increase in nursing schools across Kashmir region.
The high-rung officials at the department have observed that the quality of education wasn’t not up to the mark and meeting the requirement.
“To improve nursing services it is proposed to increase the number of nursing schools. In addition, the quality of education is not as per requirement in field,” it has noted.
“The need for further education and training at Kashmir Skill and Simulation lab is must where nurses can learn basic nursing, newborn and delivery care.”
The policy outline, which is first of its kind, has noted much indifference by the successive regimes over the years in nursing care pushing the hobbled health care to the wall.
“Since teaching of student nurses and paramedical staff on live patients is obsolete, it is important to train nurses repeatedly on simulators,” reads the draft policy.
A senior official in the health department said that in view of changed health scenario and at a time when non-communicable diseases are more prevalent, nursing care needs to be sensitive to needs of chronic disease and geriatric patients.
“The health system has to align itself to the needs of elderly people, therefore, nurses training will be oriented towards the needs of elderly population,” he said.
The policy draft which has been sent to the government for approval also notes that the district level AMT Schools shall be upgraded to College of Nursing and associated with newly established Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) for practical training.
“The College of Nursing at Jammu and Srinagar shall be upgraded to Centre of Excellence to start doctoral courses and super-speciality nursing courses in tune with the requirement for super-speciality hospitals and shall be associated with super-speciality hospitals of GMC Jammu and Srinagar,” the proposal notes.
State’s first health policy outline has exposed government failures over the years and if it gets government nod the healthcare will go through a major overhaul in infrastructure and human resource management.
Meanwhile, the hospitals in the valley especially those which operate at peripheries of Srinagar city are in a crisis of sorts as only 500 nurses tend to patients at about 2000 health centres.
According to figures of the health department, there are 2102 hospitals across the valley and the sanctioned strength of nurses is 600 only, which is poor given the number of patients visiting the hospitals. The acute shortage of nurses has affected patient care.
Almost all the associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar are running short of nurses and the strength is not up to the norms set by Medical Council of India (MCI) and Nursing Council of India (NCI).