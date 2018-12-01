About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Nursing candidates protest against delay in 1st semester exams

Srinagar, Nov 30:

 The students of Nursing diploma course batch 2017 at Kashmir University south campus see no dead end to their long delay shown in the conduct of their first semester examination.
Upset candidates staged a demonstration outside the south Kashmir campus at Anantnag.
The aggrieved candidates said, “The examination was not even held in September this year and we see no dead end to continuing delay in the first semester examination,” adding that they will hit streets if the examination is not immediately conducted as one precious year is already lost and the diploma certificate will be consequentially issued to us very late which will have a intolerable bearing on the future of candidates.

