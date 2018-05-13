Nurses feel ‘dejected’, observe black day over Govt’s ‘callous attitude’

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Nurses working in Kashmir hospitals Saturday observed black day to register protest on international nurses’ day stating that they feel dejected and have nothing to celebrate.
They accused government of neglecting their pleas from time to time.
The nurses working in the associated hospitals of Government Medical College and in the health department came together at the auditorium of Government Dental College Srinagar here and castigated the government for failing to come up with a policy for them.
Addressing the gathering, President Jammu and Kashmir Nursing Association Parveena Khan said that they are facing many issues in the hospitals despite being the backbone of the patient care.
She said that the nurses in SKIMS and other institutes across India, do the same work as nurses in GMC associated hospitals but “we are being paid a meager amount compared to them.”
“This is sheer injustice and a murder of our rights. Equal work must get equal pay,” Khan said and threatened that the association will go for a strike if its demands were not met.
“We forwarded our grievances to the government but it appears that nurses welfare is nobody’s priority which compelled us to observe the day as black days as there is nothing to celebrate,” she said.
Among the demands, the association asked the government to make provisions to remove the pay anomaly and grade disparity of nurses.
“We, the nurses undergo four years degree course and are placed in the non-technical cadre, while as the paramedical staff, such as ECG technician and others, with similar qualification requirements, are recognized as a technical posts,” she said.
“We demand a comprehensive job policy for the nurses here and the upgradation of nursing colleges which will create job opportunities for aspirants,” she said.
A nurse said that they are being denied the risk allowances due to which they are distressed.
They said they observed the back day to protest the response of government towards resolving the demands put before the authorities for many years.
“The association time and again has put their demands before the administration but nothing is being done in this regard,” they alleged.
According to them, they feel overburdened as the authorities have not appointed nurses in the hospitals from the past near about twenty years.
They stated that their role and responsibilities have been underestimated by the doctors despite remaining available in hospitals 24/7.
“Sometimes we are being asked to clean wards which is unfortunate. We are meant for patient care and our role and responsibilities are yet to be understood,” they said.
Reacting to a recent episode in Lad Ded hospital in which nurses were awarded for maintaining sanitation, the association said, “It was an unfortunate move.”
